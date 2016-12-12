Local

December 12, 2016 6:40 AM

Boat parade lights up Morro Bay

Boats of all sizes were decorated with lights to cruise the Morro Bay harbor and yell "Merry Christmas" to onlookers on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Many people turned out despite the heavy drizzle.

