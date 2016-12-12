Boat parade lights up Morro Bay

Many people turned out to the annual Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor on Saturday. Boats of all sizes were decorated with lights to cruise the harbor and yell "Merry Christmas" to onlookers. See a video of the festive boats at sanluisobispo.com.
Tognazzini Dockside’s lighted boat was a big hit with the crowd at the annual Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor on Saturday. Boats of all sizes were decorated with lights to cruise the harbor and yell "Merry Christmas" to onlookers.
