Local

December 11, 2016 4:35 PM

7 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Dec. 12

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Bling boutique

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Includes clothing, gloves, jewelry, purses and accessories. Wilshire Hospice Hope Chest, 445 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5955.

Leslie Balleweg: “Once Upon a Dream”

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oil painting exhibit, continues through Dec. 28. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-542-9000.

CraftArt Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artful gifts made by artists from throughout the Central Coast region. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. No admission fee; donations accepted. 805-543-8562.

Intro to Video Game Coding for Computers & Tablets

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn to create a multilevel arcade or platform-style video game through an introductory to graphical programming for computers, tablets, smartphones or as a flash game for the internet. No programming knowledge is necessary. Atascadero Colony Park Community Center, 5599 Traffic Way, Atascadero. $40-$77. bit.ly/2bjCSJW. 805-470-3360.

“Paws to Remember” Pet Peace of Mind Ceremony

6 p.m.

Remember and celebrate lost pets. Hospice of San Luis Obispo County, 1304 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. Donations appreciated. 805-544-2266.

Noach Tangeras

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Americana-style folk music with roots in blues, country, folk and rock. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. Free, tip jar passed. 805-772-8388.

Bible Study Fellowship International

6:55 to 8:45 p.m.

Bible Study Fellowship International, an interdenominational women’s Bible study. The study of John. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-431-3939.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Smooth sailing for Morro Bay's Lighted Boat Parade

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos