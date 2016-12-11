7 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Dec. 12

Bling boutique
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Includes clothing, gloves, jewelry, purses and accessories. Wilshire Hospice Hope Chest, 445 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5955.
Leslie Balleweg: “Once Upon a Dream”
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oil painting exhibit, continues through Dec. 28. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-542-9000.
CraftArt Market
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artful gifts made by artists from throughout the Central Coast region. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. No admission fee; donations accepted. 805-543-8562.
Intro to Video Game Coding for Computers & Tablets
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn to create a multilevel arcade or platform-style video game through an introductory to graphical programming for computers, tablets, smartphones or as a flash game for the internet. No programming knowledge is necessary. Atascadero Colony Park Community Center, 5599 Traffic Way, Atascadero. $40-$77. bit.ly/2bjCSJW. 805-470-3360.
“Paws to Remember” Pet Peace of Mind Ceremony
6 p.m.
Remember and celebrate lost pets. Hospice of San Luis Obispo County, 1304 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. Donations appreciated. 805-544-2266.
Noach Tangeras
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Americana-style folk music with roots in blues, country, folk and rock. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. Free, tip jar passed. 805-772-8388.
Bible Study Fellowship International
6:55 to 8:45 p.m.
Bible Study Fellowship International, an interdenominational women’s Bible study. The study of John. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-431-3939.
