Smooth sailing for Morro Bay's Lighted Boat Parade

The annual Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade was held in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, December 10, 2016. Boats of all sizes were decorated with lights to cruise the harbor and yell “Merry Christmas” to onlookers. Pre-parade festivities were at Tidelands Park with music by the Whitecaps Band and Strolling Carolers.