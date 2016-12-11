Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Dec. 12

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Swearing in for newly elected and re-elected council members, and good-bye ceremony for outgoing Councilman Jim Guthrie; mayor’s commendation for the Lions Club and Woman’s Club for support of Woman’s Club kitchen remodel project.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Swearing in of mayor and two council members, report on a tentative settlement agreement with PG&E regarding the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
Grover Beach City Council Special Meeting. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Swearing in for newly elected and re-elected council members, and goodbye ceremony for outgoing Councilwoman Karen Bright.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Consider making recommendation to City Council for amendments to general plan, zoning map and development permits for 15-unit apartment development at 1400 Ramona Ave.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Monday. Swearing in for two new council members and mayor. Meets Tuesday to discuss repealing and reenacting various building codes, discuss a draft water reclamation facility master plan, discuss salary study.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Election of 2017 board president and vice president.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Status presentation on solid waste management efforts, draft program policies; update on development of emergency water program from the California State Water Project; consideration of a recommendation to approve an ordinance to provide informal bidding procedures.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Public hearing to consider application to build a cell tower at 424 S. Dolliver St.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Discussion of road improvement fees; call for a special mail-in election in April on formation of Shandon-San Juan Water District.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 781-7100. Lease agreement with Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo for the operation of the Prado Day Center; review of conflict of interest code; adoption of administrative review board bylaws; settlement agreement with PG&E on Diablo Canyon.
