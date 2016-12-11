Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Dec. 12

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes Pause

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

0:49 What should SLO's priorities be in the years ahead?

1:22 Highlights: Foot Locker 2016 Cross Country National Finals