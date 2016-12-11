Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

Oak Park Christian Church in Grover Beach hosts a drive-thru nativity each year called "The Gift." The event draws hundreds of people through the church's horseshoe-shaped parking lot. The event is held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2016.
Three new San Luis Obispo City Council members were sworn in Friday, Dec. 9, 2016: Aaron Gomez, Andy Pease and new Mayor Heidi Harmon. The outgoing council of Vice Mayor Dan Carpenter, John Ashbaugh and Mayor Jan Marx was recognized. Dan Rivoire was appointed the city’s new vice mayor.
A fire destroyed the computer lab at San Luis Obispo High School early Thursday morning (Dec. 9, 2016). Arson is the suspected cause, and three former students had been arrested. Here's a look at the damage.
Rep. Lois Capps, who represents San Luis Obispo County, said farewell to Congress on Wednesday, saying she was proud to work on behalf of issues important to the Central Coast of California. "As I have said, I may be retiring, but I do not want to consider myself retired. I prefer to say I'm graduating," Capps said.