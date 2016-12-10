12 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016

Sunday
Christmas cantata with orchestra
10 to 11:15 a.m.
Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real. Free. 805-466-2566.
Blue Eyed Daisies Antique & Handmade Marketplace
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Antiques, refinished items, handmade items, food, games and more. Blue Eyed Daisies Antique & Handmade Marketplace, 511 E. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-868-1294.
Triple Bill concert
1 to 4 p.m.
Three singer-songwriters. Santa Barbara’s Dennis Russell shares the set with Midyne Spear from Santa Cruz and Sonya Heller from New York. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free; tip jar passed. 805-226-8881.
An 1880s California Christmas
1 to 4 p.m.
Authentic decorations and foods from historic sources, see Sir Edward Burne-Jones’ “Study for St. Matthew,” hear talk at 2 p.m. “How the Victorians reinvented Christmas.” Jack House & Gardens, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. $5, kids free. 805-470-0983.
Cambria Community Chorale winter holiday concert
2 to 4 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. $16, students free. 805-203-6667.
Atascadero Community Band holiday concert
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-440-0144.
Painted Mandolin with Joe Craven
4 to 8 p.m.
An upbeat and energetic show exploring the acoustic side of Jerry Garcia. Templeton Tennis Ranch, 348 Championship Lane, Templeton. $28. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2705008.
The Grinch Gives Back at Ancient Peaks
3 to 5 p.m.
Movie showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” popcorn and treats for the kids and wine for the adults. Oyster Ridge Barn, 5991 W. Pozo Road, Santa Margarita. Free with donation of new or gently used children’s coat or book. 805-365-7046.
Christmas concert
5 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church choir and Cuesta Chamber Choir Singers present “Christmas Oratorio” by Camille Saint-Saëns and a Christmas carol singalong, followed by a potluck dinner. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free; donations accepted. 805-543-7212.
Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols
5 p.m.
A service of sacred readings and mystical Advent music. Free child care provided; soup and salad dinner will follow the service. St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 301 Trinity Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-2990.
Cuesta Wind Ensemble
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
Adventures with Nature
Rain or bad weather cancels outdoor activities. No dogs. 805-772-2694 or www.ccspa.info.
▪ Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
2 to 4 p.m.
Easy family walk to Windy Cove below the museum to learn about the plants, the mud and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Dress for the weather and wear shoes that can get muddy. Meet at the Nature Walk sign in front of the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. One to two hours.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments