Verizon outages reported in SLO County

If Verizon customers in San Luis Obispo County were confronted with the dreaded “No Service” message on their smartphones Saturday, there’s a reason.
The Central Coast saw widespread outages in Verizon coverage Saturday afternoon, extending from Paso Robles all the way south to Ventura County, according to outage-tracking website www.downdetector.com.
Between 2 and 4 p.m., the site recorded more than 700 reports of Verizon service issues nationwide. The site’s outage map displayed a huge, red cloud over the Central Coast denoting the breadth of local service issues.
The site said 43 percent of reported problems were for mobile phones. Some San Luis Obispo County customers posted questions and comments on the site during the outage.
Service to most customers appeared to have been restored after 4 p.m. Issues with Verizon service also were reported in Los Angeles and the San Jose area.
