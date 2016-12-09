New SLO City Council brings fresh viewpoints to City Hall

For the first time since the 1990s, the San Luis Obispo City Council has a majority of newly elected members. And not one of the three freshmen sworn in Friday has ever held public office.
Acknowledging a learning curve, as well as the responsibility and commitment ahead of them, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, Councilwoman Andy Pease and Councilman Aaron Gomez were sworn in during an installation ceremony that packed City Hall with well-wishers for the new and departing council members.
Jan Marx, the outgoing three-term mayor and former councilwoman, was publicly recognized along with outgoing councilmen John Ashbaugh and Dan Carpenter — both seasoned local politicians who had previously served on the city Planning Commission.
The three newcomers join council members Carlyn Christianson and Dan Rivoire on the dais.
I hope we can bring a new energy to the city, and that people show up to council meets and feel a part of what we’re doing.
Heidi Harmon, incoming San Luis Obispo mayor
The shift represents the first time since 1996 that a majority of the City Council has turned over, said City Manager Katie Lichtig, citing her research.
“It’s probably the most unique circumstance (for a council election) that I’ve seen while serving in my 25 years,” said Lichtig, who served in government roles in the Los Angeles area before starting her tenure in San Luis Obispo in 2010.
The new council brings leadership highlighted by relative youth and inexperience. None have served on any official city advisory bodies prior to their election, a stark contrast to the résumés of the outgoing council.
The council also has a younger face now. Two are younger than 40 — 37-year-old Gomez and 31-year-old Rivoire (who was elected in 2014). At 47, Harmon is a generation younger than Marx, who is 71.
“I enjoy continually learning and taking this all in,” Harmon said. “I have been very dedicated to community engagement, and I hope to continue that as mayor. I hope we can bring a new energy to the city, and that people show up to council meets and feel a part of what we’re doing.”
In recent weeks, the new council has been going through orientations about city departments and the rules of procedure in public meetings, as well as how to steer clear of conflicts of interest. Lichtig said the new council members have been like “sponges” absorbing a vast amount of new information.
I think we redefined passionate discourse. We see things differently on different ideological issues, and I think that’s good for the community.
Dan Carpenter, outgoing vice mayor on working with Councilman John Ashbaugh
Gomez and Pease are filling seats vacated by Ashbaugh, who termed out, and Carpenter, who lost in his bid for San Luis Obispo County supervisor. Harmon won by a slim 47-vote margin.
Each of the outgoing council members gave an emotional public goodbye Friday.
“I’m really going to be following the process of the new council, and I’ll be very interested in seeing how that evolves,” Marx said. “It’s an exciting moment for the community. Six years ago, the citizens of San Luis Obispo gave me the privilege and opportunity of serving as your mayor. This has been the honor of a lifetime. I wish to thank them.”
Carpenter and Ashbaugh gave mutual acknowledgments, saying that even though they didn’t see eye to eye on many issues, they appreciated each other’s viewpoints and fervor.
“I think we redefined passionate discourse,” Carpenter said. “We see things differently on different ideological issues, and I think that’s good for the community.”
Gomez and Pease have volunteered with community groups such as the chamber of commerce and downtown association. Harmon has played an influential role in rallying the community around environmental causes while serving as a national Democratic delegate in support of Bernie Sanders. She ran unsuccessfully for state Assembly in 2014.
Lichtig said some have noted that the three bring experience in “nontraditional” ways.
Gomez, a local jewelry store owner, said he is adjusting to his new role in the midst of the busiest month of the year — the holiday season.
“I’m super excited to have this opportunity and to work alongside a council that I believe will work together well for this great community,” Gomez said.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
