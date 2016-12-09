Five Cities warming center to open Saturday

With rain expected to return to the Central Coast on Saturday, the Five Cities Homeless Coalition will reopen its warming center Saturday evening for people in need of shelter.
The center will be open from 5:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday at the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services building, room 128, at 1086 E. Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande. The facility cannot accept pets, and smoking is not permitted. Guests are asked to arrive between 5 and 9 p.m.
Overnight guests receive a safe place to sleep and a hot meal; sleeping bags and mats are offered as available. There are board games and movies.
The center has an open-door policy, and sobriety is not a requirement for entry, though no drugs or alcohol will be permitted on-site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they leave. For more information, call the Warming Center Hotline at 805-710-4330.
Transportation by van will be provided by Saint John’s Lutheran Church from the following locations:
- Nipomo Vons at 520 W. Tefft St.: 4 p.m.
- Arroyo Grande Library at 800 W. Branch St.: 4:20 p.m.
- Pismo Outlets at 333 Five Cities Drive (in parking lot behind bus stop): 4:35 p.m.
- Ramona Park in Grover Beach (North 10th Street side): 4:50 p.m.
- Oceano Duck Pond (on the corner of Mendel Drive and Norswing Drive): 5:05 p.m.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
Comments