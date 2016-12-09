12 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 10

Santa’s Doggie Parade
11:30 a.m.
Registration and check-in 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Rescheduled from Nov. 26. Avila Beach Promenade, 404 Front St., Avila Beach. $5 donation. 805-627-1997.
Olive the Holidays
Noon to 4 p.m.
Sweet treats, hot cider and olive branch wreath making. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. $5 to $10 suggested donation for local food bank for wreath making. 805-227-4223.
Saturday Live featuring David Harris
1 to 4 p.m.
Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Songs for the Season
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Presented by Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve to benefit the ranch. Fog’s End Barn, 2735 Main St., Cambria. $20; tickets available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St., or the Friends office, 604 Main St. 805-927-2650.
“Twelve Songs of Emily Dickinson” lecture and recital
3 p.m.
Lecture-recital of composer Aaron Copland’s music inspired by Emily Dickinson’s poems. Davidson Music Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-756-2406.
Allegria Winds Quintet concert
3 p.m.
Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-781-5783.
“Joy to the World” Central Coast Children’s Choir concert
3 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St. $10 to $18. 805-464-0443.
Lighted Boat Parade
4:30 to 8 p.m.
Activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with holiday music by the White Caps Band and strolling carolers, plus free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. South T-Pier, 1185 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-4467.
Annual Cayucos Christmas Open House
5 to 8 p.m.
Trolley and horse carriage rides, merchant specials, street carolers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment and refreshments. Ocean Avenue, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-1200.
Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase
6 to 9 p.m.
Victorian homes decorated for the holidays, with storytellers, Scrooge, Santa, Mr. Grinch, carolers, dancers, music, hot cider, cocoa and trolley rides. Vine Street, Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-4103.
Legends of the Celtic Harp
7:30 p.m.
Musicianship, artistry and storytelling with Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
CC Riders concert
8 to 10 p.m.
Acoustic quartet featuring Louie Ortega, Dorian Michael, Kenny Blackwell and Ken Hustad. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15. 805-227-6800.
