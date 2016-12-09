Local

December 9, 2016 3:36 PM

12 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 10

Tribune staff

Santa’s Doggie Parade

11:30 a.m.

Registration and check-in 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Rescheduled from Nov. 26. Avila Beach Promenade, 404 Front St., Avila Beach. $5 donation. 805-627-1997.

Olive the Holidays

Noon to 4 p.m.

Sweet treats, hot cider and olive branch wreath making. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. $5 to $10 suggested donation for local food bank for wreath making. 805-227-4223.

Saturday Live featuring David Harris

1 to 4 p.m.

Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Songs for the Season

2 to 4:30 p.m.

Presented by Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve to benefit the ranch. Fog’s End Barn, 2735 Main St., Cambria. $20; tickets available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St., or the Friends office, 604 Main St. 805-927-2650.

“Twelve Songs of Emily Dickinson” lecture and recital

3 p.m.

Lecture-recital of composer Aaron Copland’s music inspired by Emily Dickinson’s poems. Davidson Music Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-756-2406.

Allegria Winds Quintet concert

3 p.m.

Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-781-5783.

“Joy to the World” Central Coast Children’s Choir concert

3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St. $10 to $18. 805-464-0443.

Lighted Boat Parade

4:30 to 8 p.m.

Activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with holiday music by the White Caps Band and strolling carolers, plus free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. South T-Pier, 1185 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-4467.

Annual Cayucos Christmas Open House

5 to 8 p.m.

Trolley and horse carriage rides, merchant specials, street carolers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment and refreshments. Ocean Avenue, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-1200.

Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase

6 to 9 p.m.

Victorian homes decorated for the holidays, with storytellers, Scrooge, Santa, Mr. Grinch, carolers, dancers, music, hot cider, cocoa and trolley rides. Vine Street, Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-4103.

Legends of the Celtic Harp

7:30 p.m.

Musicianship, artistry and storytelling with Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.

CC Riders concert

8 to 10 p.m.

Acoustic quartet featuring Louie Ortega, Dorian Michael, Kenny Blackwell and Ken Hustad. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15. 805-227-6800.

