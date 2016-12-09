Hey Arroyo Grande: How good are your holiday decorating skills?

Time to get out those holiday lights and cans of fake snow.
The Arroyo Grande recreation services department is sponsoring a holiday decorating contest for businesses and residences throughout the city. Businesses will be judged Dec. 19, and residences will be judged Dec. 20.
Third- through first-place prizes will be awarded in the following categories:
- Most festive
- Best use of lighting
- Most spirited
- Best holiday display
- Most creative
- Most traditional (residences only)
- Best window painting (businesses only)
A “best overall” prize and sign will be awarded to one participant in the business division and one participant in the residential division.
Anyone interested in entering the contest should contact the recreation services office at 805-473-5474.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
