Here are SLO County rain totals as of Thursday night

What was originally forecast as a light but steady rain fell early and often in some parts of San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.
As expected, the North Coast saw the highest rainfall totals, with Rocky Butte (1.26 inches) and Cambria (1.22 inches) leading the way.
Other locations in SLO County also received an inch or came close to it. Inland areas didn’t receive as much rain as their coastal counterparts.
More rain is expected Friday, and some spots in the county could see up to 3 inches by next week.
As of 7 p.m., here are rainfall totals.
Rain totals as of 7 p.m. Thursday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.44
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.50
Atascadero
0.07
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.65
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.71
Baywood Park
0.60
Cal Poly
0.76
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.22
Camp San Luis
0.79
Cayucos
1.20
Creston Elementary School
0.01
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.02
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.35
Diablo Canyon
0.67
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
0.12
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.12
Islay Hill
0.25
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.34
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.41
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.40
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.79
Mission Prep
0.39
Morro Bay
0.60
Nipomo, East
0.16
Nipomo, South
0.20
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.75
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.02
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.05
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
0.90
Pismo Beach
0.51
Point San Luis Lighthouse
0.50
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
0.44
Rocky Butte
1.26
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.28
Santa Margarita
0.04
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.01
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.24
San Simeon
0.91
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.84
Shandon
0.20
Templeton
n/a*
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
*Rain gauge not working.
