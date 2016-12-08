7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 9

Laurence Juber Workshop | Guitarmania to Beatlemania: The Evolution of the Acoustic Guitar
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Award-winning guitarist Laurence Juber will hold a special workshop for guitarists and music enthusiasts alike. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 888-285-5893.
Winter Wonderland
5 to 9 p.m.
A winter paradise for all ages. Massive snow slide, snow play areas, rock climbing wall, bounce houses, Joe’s Little Train, Santa and Mrs. Claus and food and craft vendors. Sunken Gardens, East Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Keepin’ it RAD dance production
7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday. Presented by Studio @ Ryan’s American Dance. Spanos Theatre, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $30. 805-756-4849.
Legends of the Celtic Harp
7 p.m.
Musicianship, artistry and storytelling with Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
Cuesta Jazz Ensembles concert
7:30 p.m.
Cuesta College’s award-winning Cuesta Jazz Ensemble performs with the student big band and some combos. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
In Time Trio concert
7:30 p.m.
Judy Philbin, Becky Robinson and Kit Johnson perform holiday favorites. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. www.brownpapertickets.com. 805-704-4246.
HIRIE in concert
9 p.m.
Hawaiian reggae star. SLO Brewing Co., 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. 805-543-1843.
