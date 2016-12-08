Want to attend Trump’s inauguration? Here’s how to get tickets

Residents of the 24th Congressional District are invited to enter a drawing hosted by the office of U.S. Representative-elect Salud Carbajal to attend the 58th inauguration of the president of the United States on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.
Attendees will be selected at random, and though tickets to the inauguration ceremony are free, attendees are responsible for their own travel arrangements and accommodations. Carbajal has 150 standing tickets to distribute, with a maximum of four tickets per request.
“A peaceful transfer of power is the bedrock of our democracy, and I am pleased to offer residents from the Central Coast the opportunity to witness this historic moment,” Carbajal said in a prepared statement Thursday.
The 24th District encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as a small portion of northern Ventura County.
To request tickets, email info@saludcarbajal.com with your full name, the number of tickets requested, your address in the 24th Congressional District and your contact number. Applicants can also apply online at goo.gl/WoHXmL.
Requests must be submitted no later than Dec. 16.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
