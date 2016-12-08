Prado Day Center opens warming facility but needs help with meals

The Prado Day Center will open its warming center Thursday and Friday for San Luis Obispo homeless residents to get out of the rain, but the group is looking for meal coverage to help feed any people who show up.
According to a news release, the center at 43 Prado Road will open at 4:45 p.m., though those needing shelter from the rain can arrive at any time during the evening. Once there, they may not leave and return. Prado is a sobriety-based facility.
Pets are allowed, and smoking is allowed in a designated smoking area.
The center will close at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and clients can access regular Prado Day Center services beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The warming center may be activated on future dates, depending on weather conditions. For up-to-date information about warming center nights of operation, call the CAPSLO Warming Center Hotline: 805-549-6858.
Down the road, the 5Cities Homeless Coalition warming center will also stay open Thursday.
The Prado Day Center is looking for help providing meals for approximately 35 people, as well as donations of no-cook breakfast items. Donations can be dropped off at 43 Prado Road. For questions regarding donations, please call 805-786-0617.
The warming center currently needs donations of the following: large trash bags; disposable plates, bowls, cups, and utensils; coffee, tea, creamer and sugar; breakfast bars; instant noodles; large backpacks; sleeping bags; new socks; warm gloves; rain gear; ponchos; and umbrellas.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
