Two men steal ATM from Grover Beach market

Grover Beach police are looking for two men who stole an ATM at the Guadalajara Market on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at 1400 W. Grand Ave. about 6 a.m. and found a damaged front door to the business, with no one inside.
Upon inspection, they discovered evidence that indicated two males had broken in and taken a small ATM that was in the store.
Video surveillance cameras in Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande captured what looked to be a dark gray Chevrolet Silverado truck with tinted windows and silver wheels fleeing the scene toward Highway 101.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511. Anonymous information can be provided to San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867) or at http://www.slotips.org.
