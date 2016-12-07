Local

December 7, 2016 6:31 PM

At-risk Atascadero woman reported missing, Sheriff’s Office says

By Mark Powell

mpowell@thetribunenews.com

Law enforcement officials are looking for an at-risk woman from rural Atascadero who went missing Wednesday morning.

Rachel Ann Miller, 35, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near her home on the 4800 block of Highway 41 east of Atascadero, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Miller has a medical condition that “causes her to be delusional,” according to the news release.

Miller is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds; she is white, with shoulder-length brown hair, and she wears glasses, according to the news release.

When she was last seen, she was wearing jeans, purple-and-green sneakers and a pink “puffy-type” jacket, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who has information about Miller’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

Mark Powell: 805-781-7915

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Rep. Lois Capps says goodbye to the job that is "always about the people"

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos