At-risk Atascadero woman reported missing, Sheriff’s Office says

Law enforcement officials are looking for an at-risk woman from rural Atascadero who went missing Wednesday morning.
Rachel Ann Miller, 35, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near her home on the 4800 block of Highway 41 east of Atascadero, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Miller has a medical condition that “causes her to be delusional,” according to the news release.
Miller is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds; she is white, with shoulder-length brown hair, and she wears glasses, according to the news release.
When she was last seen, she was wearing jeans, purple-and-green sneakers and a pink “puffy-type” jacket, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone who has information about Miller’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.
