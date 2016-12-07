Early-morning fire burns mobile home in Heritage Ranch

No one was injured in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Heritage Ranch, according to Cal Fire.
At 12:14 a.m., Cal Fire crews were dispatched to the blaze, which was burning in a double-wide mobile home on Water View Drive in the community near Lake Nacimiento.
Two engines from San Luis Obispo County and one from Monterey County responded to the blaze, with 10 total crew members working to douse the flames, Cal Fire said.
Cal Fire said the blaze was contained by 1:11 a.m. and completely out just before 2 a.m.
The estimated financial loss is not known at this time, according to Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments