Alleged carjacking at knifepoint leads to arrest in Santa Maria

One person was in custody after an alleged carjacking at knifepoint Tuesday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The vehicle was taken at 5:15 a.m. by a person armed with a knife near Alco Drive and Canal Street, police Sgt. Russ Mengel said.
About two hours later, officers found the vehicle and a second suspect at a motel off Preisker Lane.
Officers arrested one man, Daniel Richard Rodriguez, 22, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, Mengel said.
