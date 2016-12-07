5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Dec. 8

Friends of Paso Robles Library Holiday Extravaganza
4:30 to 7 p.m.
Holiday gifts, Santa and treats. Proceeds support the library’s children’s programs and services. Event also runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Santa’s hours vary each day. Paso Robles City Library Conference Room, 1000 Spring St. 805-237-3908.
Light Up Your Life Remembrance Ceremony
6 p.m.
Remember loved ones during the annual Light Up A Life season. Celebrate those you’ve lost to keep their legacies alive. Ceremonies in Atascadero and Arroyo Grande. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero or Heritage Square Park, 205 Nelson St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-544-2266.
Abe Lincoln Holiday Presentation
6 to 7 p.m.
John Voehl as Abraham Lincoln presents a program about holidays in the Lincoln White House. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. Free. 805-781-5783.
Holiday Circus
7 to 8:30 p.m.
European-style circus extravaganza including physical comedy, juggling, acrobats, dogs and cats. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $30 to $40. 702-610-9504.
The Laurence Juber Trio
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Two-time Grammy award-winning guitarist Laurence Juber will perform at a fundraising concert benefiting Infinite Music Foundation. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $30 to $45. 888-285-5893.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
