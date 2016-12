Rep. Lois Capps says goodbye to the job that is "always about the people"

Rep. Lois Capps, who represents San Luis Obispo County, said farewell to Congress on Wednesday, saying she was proud to work on behalf of issues important to the Central Coast of California. "As I have said, I may be retiring, but I do not want to consider myself retired. I prefer to say I'm graduating," Capps said.