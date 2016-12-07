Pismo Beach welcomes new City Council, says tearful goodbye to Mayor Higginbotham

It was an emotional night in the Pismo Beach council chambers Tuesday night, as the city said goodbye to outgoing Mayor Shelly Higginbotham, and welcomed a new council.
Higginbotham, who announced earlier this year she would not seek re-election in November after 12 years with the city, was succeeded by former councilman and newly elected Mayor Ed Waage, who was sworn in during the meeting.
“I’ve learned a lot from you and from Mary Ann (Reiss),” Waage said motioning to Councilwoman Reiss, who served as mayor before Higginbotham. “As I take over as mayor, I have a lot to be thankful for because I’ve learned so much from both of you. Thank you.”
Tears were shed throughout the night as Pismo Beach residents took to the mic to say thanks to Higginbotham, including speeches by Chamber of Commerce president Peter Candela, city public works director Ben Fine (and his young daughters), and even Higginbotham’s husband, Robert “Sonny” Higginbotham.
Higginbotham herself teared up during her goodbye speech.
“There is no better city staff in this state,” she said. “You all are team players and you work to make Pismo Beach exceptional, and you should be proud. I want to say congratulations to all of you that ran, and you got elected. And if I can say just one thing: Tim McGraw has written this great song, and it says to be humble and kind.”
Soon after that, Higginbotham left the dais for the last time as mayor — but not before banging the gavel one last time.
City Clerk Erica Inderlied then swore in Waage as mayor, Councilman Erik Howell for his second term and Marcia Guthrie, for her first turn on the council.
“I want to thank the residents of Pismo Beach for their trust in me; it’s the highest compliment that I could receive,” Guthrie said. “I am privileged to serve you for four years, and I am your servant.”
The night wrapped up after the newly-established council voted to declare Howell as mayor pro tempore.
Paso Robles also held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday. Councilmen Steve Gregory and Fred Strong took their oaths of office after winning re-election on Nov. 8. San Luis Obispo will hold a special meeting Friday to give the oath of office to its freshmen mayor and two council members. Other cities in the county will hold their swearing-in ceremonies next week.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
