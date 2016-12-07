SLO Fire Department to burn home in training exercise

With the blessing of the homeowner, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department on Tuesday will burn a single-family residence currently scheduled for demolition as a training exercise for newly hired firefighters.
The training will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1695 Valle Vista Place, west of Los Osos Valley Road near rural Sycamore Canyon in San Luis Obispo.
The event will be the culmination of a seven-week new recruit training program. The exercise will be used to teach firefighters fire suppression techniques on an actual structure in a controlled environment, the department said in a news release.
The structure is scheduled for demolition prior to building a replacement home and the homeowner has agreed to allow the department to train on the property beforehand.
During the exercise, neighbors and passersby will likely see some smoke and emergency vehicles in the area.
Comments