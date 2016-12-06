Paso Robles Victorian Showcase will close Vine Street Saturday night

The city of Paso Robles will close a stretch of Vine Street between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday for the 30th annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase.
Vine Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8th to 21st streets. The event — which will feature community caroling, illuminated floats, entertainers, open houses and live music — begins at 6 p.m.
Motorists on surrounding streets are encouraged to be mindful of pedestrians.
More information about the event can be found at the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association website.
