December 6, 2016 7:11 PM

Paso Robles Victorian Showcase will close Vine Street Saturday night

By Matt Fountain

The city of Paso Robles will close a stretch of Vine Street between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday for the 30th annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase.

Vine Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8th to 21st streets. The event — which will feature community caroling, illuminated floats, entertainers, open houses and live music — begins at 6 p.m.

Motorists on surrounding streets are encouraged to be mindful of pedestrians.

More information about the event can be found at the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association website.

