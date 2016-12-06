Frugal SLO County supervisors turn down a pay raise, but others get a boost

There will be no pay raise for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to forgo raises for the next two years, which means their annual salary will remain at $86,115. County staff had recommended a 3.5 percent raise next year, followed by another 3.5 percent in 2018.
Other nonunion county employees — including elected officials such as the sheriff and auditor-controller — are getting raises.
“We’ve got legislative assistants who, before long, will be making more than supervisors,” Supervisor Bruce Gibson said after the vote. He and Supervisor Adam Hill voted in favor of the raises, but the board majority indicated that the current pay is adequate.
Supervisors have turned down pay raises before, but it’s generally been during tough economic times when other employees have been asked to make sacrifices. When the economy picks up, supervisors have traditionally approved raises, under the argument that offering a liveable wage will allow a more diverse pool of candidates to consider running for office.
According to a staff report, county supervisors are underpaid compared with what many of their colleagues in nine comparable counties earn.
Median total compensation in comparable counties is $9,902 per month; San Luis Obispo County supervisors make 22 percent less than that—$8,085 per month.
In Monterey County, for example, supervisors earn $11,113 in total monthly compensation. In Ventura County, they make $10,598, and in Fresno County, they earn $9,268.
Santa Barbara County supervisors make $8,065 per month — $20 less than their San Luis Obispo County counterparts.
