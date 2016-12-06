5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Dec. 7

Light Up Your Life Remembrance Ceremony
6 p.m.
Remember loved ones during the annual Light Up A Life season. Celebrate those you’ve lost to keep their legacies alive. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-544-2266.
AHS Jazz Band presents “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
6:15 to 9 p.m.
Movie starts at 7:15 p.m. Help AHS Contemporary Jazz and Improvisation raise money to compete at Reno Jazz Festival. Prizes for ugliest sweaters, trivia and a drawing for more. Tickets are available from any band member in advance, or at the door. Galaxy Theatres, 6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $15. 805-610-0823.
Adventures with Nature
Rain or bad weather cancels outdoor activities. No dogs. 805-772-2694 or www.ccspa.info.
▪ Discover Treasures of Montaña de Oro, Part 1
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tour the redone, historical Spooner Ranch House and Holloway Garden. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Easy walk, 0.25 miles, 1.5 hours. Montaña de Oro, Pecho Valley Road, Los Osos. Free.
▪ Birding for Beginners, Part 2
10 a.m. to noon.
In the field, practice using skills introduced in Birding for Beginners — Part 1. Review making quality observations, using binoculars and spotting scopes, and exploring resources available for ongoing skill building. Participation in Part 1 helpful but not required. Park close to east end of Morro Bay State Park Bayside marina parking lot. Family event, easy walk, 1 mile, 2 hours. Free.
▪ Montaña de Oro Bluff Nature Walk
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Active 2-mile hike along the bluffs. Dress for wind and weather, bring binoculars. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Chance of poison oak. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Valley Road, Los Osos. Free.
