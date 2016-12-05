CHP identifies bicyclist killed on Old Creek Road near Cayucos

The CHP has identified 47-year-old Jose Martel of San Luis Obispo as the cyclist killed Saturday in a head-on collision with a passing pickup on Old Creek Road near Cayucos.
Martel was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Old Creek and Montecito roads, east of Highway 1 near Whale Rock Reservoir.
According to the CHP, 59-year-old Mark Hedges of Templeton was driving east past Montecito Road in a 1995 Toyota Tacoma when he crossed double-yellow lines to pass another vehicle in front of him.
As Hedges drove into the westbound lane to pass, he did not see Martel traveling toward him, and the two collided head-on, the CHP said.
Martel was thrown from the bike and sustained fatal injuries. Hedges pulled to the shoulder and stopped.
CHP Officer J.W. Townsend on Monday said the crash appeared to be “a horrible accident” and that officers ruled out alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor on Saturday afternoon. However, Townsend said the agency’s investigation remained ongoing Monday evening.
As of Monday evening, a Facebook memorial page dedicated to Martel had 36 followers.
