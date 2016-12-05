SLO County warming centers to open as cold weather approaches

The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will open an overnight warming center Tuesday and Wednesday in Arroyo Grande as nighttime temperatures are expected to once again drop.
St. William’s Parish in Atascadero will also begin hosting a warming center sometime later this month on nights when temperatures drop below 35 degrees, although the date of its first opening has not been determined. The North County warming center will be conducted with help from North County Homeless Services Coalition, San Luis Obispo County Homeless Services, El Camino Homeless Organization and The Central Coast Link.
To the south, the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition warming center, located at the Department of Social Services Conference Room at 1086 Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, is slated to open Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Overnight guests will be provided a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal, according to a news release. The facility cannot accept pets, nor is smoking allowed. Guests are asked to arrive between 5 and 9 p.m.
In addition to hot meals, overnight guests can play board games, watch a movie or take part in other activities. Sleeping bags and mats will be provided as available.
Sobriety is not a condition for entry; however, no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave.
A bus service will be offered from the following locations both days:
▪ Nipomo Vons: departing at 5:10 p.m.
▪ Arroyo Grande Library: 5:25 p.m.
▪ Pismo Beach Outlets: 5:30 p.m.
▪ Ramona Park: 5:30 p.m.
▪ Oceano Duck Pond: 5:45 p.m.
For up-to-date information about operation of the warming center, call 805-710-4330.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments