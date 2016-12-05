5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Dec. 6

Tuesday
Gym-N-Learn
10 a.m. to noon.
Class offers one hour of gymnastics and one hour in a preschool learning classroom. Students can enroll in one or two days per week. It’s offered Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-547-1496.
SLO County Commission on the Status of Women Holiday Open House
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Learn about this commission and meet with county supervisors and staff. County Government Center Plaza, 1055 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-748-7666.
Cooking Show
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Benefits local fire department. Idler’s Home, 2361 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. $15, VIP $25. 805-238-7979.
Light Up Your Life Remembrance Ceremony
6 p.m.
Remember loved ones during the annual Light Up A Life season. Celebrate those you’ve lost to keep their legacies alive. Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-2266.
“An Irish Christmas”
7 p.m.
Irish traditional musicians, dancers from the Kerry Dance Troupe led by Scott Doherty, and the Kerry Irish Productions voice squad. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $36 to 48. 805-489-9444.
