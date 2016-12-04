Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Dec. 5, 2016

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Review draft scope of work for a citywide 2016-17 parking study.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider conditional use permit for the construction of a recreational vehicle garage on a residential property.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Consider property acquisition for train station expansion project; public improvements and financing strategy for Grover Beach Lodge and Conference Center.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Monday (special meeting). 805-772-6200. Closed session performance evaluation of City Manager David Buckingham.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Continued review from September of request to approve demolition and removal of tanks, piping, pump equipment, tank foundations and more at 3300 Panorama Drive; review of the Final Draft plans for the Centennial Parkway and Embarcadero Widening project.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Administer oaths of office for re-elected councilmen Fred Strong and Steve Gregory, City Clerk Dennis Fansler and City Treasurer Michael Compton. Consider selecting a mayor pro-tem. Discuss Community Development Block Grant applications and private well metering.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Recognition of outgoing Mayor Shelly Higginbotham, oath of office for incoming mayor and council members; selection of mayor pro tempore.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday at noon (special meeting). 805-781-7100. Presentation of proclamations to outgoing Councilman John Ashbaugh, Vice Mayor Dan Carpenter and Mayor Jan Marx. Oaths of office for newly elected Mayor Heidi Harmon and council members Aaron Gomez and Andy Pease. Consideration of vice mayor appointment (Dan Rivoire).
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Request to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Friends of Los Osos Library to conduct an analysis and feasibility study of potential building locations and funding responsibilities for conceptual architectural renderings of a new Los Osos Branch Library; consider the San Miguel Community Plan update; consider changes to the in-lieu fees used to support affordable housing projects; consider salary increase for supervisors by 3.5 percent effective Feb. 12, 2017, and an additional 3.5 percent effective Feb. 11, 2018; update on proposed settlement agreement regarding closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
