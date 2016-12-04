With 56,896 applications, Cal Poly admissions sets another record

Cal Poly has received another record total of applications for next fall.
The university received 56,896 applications for freshmen and transfer student slots for the 2017 fall quarter. That’s more than 100 applications over last year’s record of 56,768 for admission in fall 2016.
The application deadline ended Nov. 30. An estimated 15,030 students waited until the last two days to submit their applications, which reflected a trend across the California State University system of late submissions for applications, according to James Maraviglia, Cal Poly’s associate vice provost of marketing and enrollment development.
Cal Poly has received record applicant pools in 22 of the last 24 years.
The university is expected to enroll about the same number of new students in the fall as it did this academic year — 4,400 freshmen and 900 transfer students, Maraviglia said.
“Demand has been incredibly strong and growing for over two decades,” he said.
The average grade point average for enrolled first-time freshmen was 3.92 in Fall 2015, according to the Cal Poly Fact Book.
