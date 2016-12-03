At Cal Poly, 19th-century pedal power churns out 2,500 holiday cards — one at a time

Cal Poly graphic communications professor Brian Lawler can’t imagine too many machines that function today just as well as they did when they were built more than 100 years ago.
But an old printing press made in Palmyra, New York, in 1890 still works “beautifully” 126 years later, and it’s so effective that Lawler and a team of 10 students recently used it to print 2,500 holiday greeting cards for Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and his wife, Sharon.
The 800-pound Peerless Jobber press is one of several machines featured at the university’s Shakespeare Press Museum, Cal Poly’s letterpress museum, which is open two days a week when the academic quarter is in session.
That would be like making a machine today that will be working in 2132, an almost unimaginable time in the future. Will my iPhone 6 still work next Thursday?
Brian Lawler, graphic communications professor
The process of manually printing stationery harkens back to a time when everyday business cards, advertisements, fliers and other paper supplies were printed without the use of computer technology.
“It’s very tactile, real hands-on stuff,” Lawler said. “It’s a real learn-by-doing project. Students learn about the value of all of the different technologies used in print, and it’s just plain fun to work with.”
The machine is powered by a foot pedal pressed repeatedly by a single operator who places each sheet of paper one at a time, setting the page with the right hand and imprinting and then removing with the left.
Lawler called the press “a gem of a machine that purrs so beautifully.”
Drying takes about four hours for the cards that were spread out across several tables in the museum.
The double-sided cards are adorned with season greetings designed by Kara Suzuki, a graphic designer in the Cal Poly marketing department.
The design includes decorative symbols along with branches and mountains that depict the Cal Poly “P.”
After Suzuki crafted the design in Adobe Illustrator, it was then converted to a magnesium printing plate by Owosso Graphic Arts in Owosso, Michigan.
“Printing from magnesium plates like this makes letterpress printing relatively easy because of the perfection of the printing surface,” Lawler wrote on a blog about the project. “Little or no make-ready adjustments are needed, and the plates generally print perfectly without the small fixes needed for type and other mixed sources of relief images.”
The machine is one of five foot-powered presses at Cal Poly’s Shakespeare Press Museum that date to the 19th and 20th centuries.
As a history major, I read a lot of old newspapers, and through working with the old press I have a new appreciation for the work that was put into all of the printed stories I read in my history classes.
Cooper Peltz, Cal Poly history major
Cal Poly student Cooper Peltz, who worked on the project, said it gave him new insight into how printing used to be done.
“As a history major, I read a lot of old newspapers, and through working with the old press I have a new appreciation for the work that was put into all of the printed stories I read in my history classes,” Peltz said.
Lawler wondered if the machine’s makers ever considered the possibility that it would last until 2016.
“That would be like making a machine today that will be working in 2132, an almost unimaginable time in the future,” Lawler wrote on his blog. “Will my iPhone 6 still work next Thursday?”
