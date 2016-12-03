10 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 4

SLO Guild Hall Pancake Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Pancake Breakfast with bacon, eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee. Donations accepted for continued renovation of historic hall. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $5 suggested donation. 805-550-1595.
Alternative Gift Fair
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop from a selection of handmade fair trade holiday gifts and make donations to charities. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-5451.
Holiday on the Farm
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FARMstead Marketplace featuring local producers and purveyors. Windrose Farm, 5750 El Pharo Drive, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-2081.
Holiday Gift Studio Tour
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit eight artists in four studios. CASA gets a portion of art sales. Unique, affordable, hand-crafted gifts in four venues in Los Osos and Morro Bay. Get map of studios at ann@bonestellstudios.com. Free. 805-458-8506.
Tolosa Holiday Open House
1 to 4 p.m.
Music by Jineanne Coderre. Tolosa Winery, 4910 Edna Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-782-0500.
Cal Poly Symphony Fall Concert: Rachmaninov and Dvorak
3 p.m.
Pianist W. Terrence Spiller joins the Symphony in a performance of the Rachmaninov’s first piano concerto. On the same program, the orchestra will perform Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. Cohan Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
Holiday Delights by the Vocal Arts Ensemble
3 to 5 p.m.
Choral concert featuring a 50-person adult choir performing holiday tunes. Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $40. 805-541-6797.
Katie Garibaldi
3 to 6 p.m.
Americana singer-songwriter. SeaVenture Beach Hotel, 100 Ocean View Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-4994.
Light Up Your Life Remembrance Ceremony
4 p.m.
Remember loved ones during the annual Light Up A Life season. The lantern symbolizes light as we are guided through life’s journey. Best Western Plus Shore Cliff Lodge, 2555 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-544-2266.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Semi-annual fundraiser for the Central Coast Jazz Institute. Painted Sky Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-0179.
