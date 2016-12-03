Cal Fire to start open burn season in SLO County

Cal Fire on Monday will allow backyard burning, marking the start of open burn season in San Luis Obispo County.
From Monday through the end of the season, San Luis Obispo County residents will be allowed to burn residential yard trimmings in their backyards after receiving a permit from the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
Backyard burning is only allowed at single family and duplex homes on properties outside urban and village reserve lines in rural areas on specific burn days.
Cal Fire suspended all burn permits in July, due to drought conditions and increased fire activity. The agency began permitting agricultural burning — outdoor fires set as part of farmland or rangeland management — in November.
For more information about open burning or to download a permit application, visit slocleanair.org/programs/burning.php or call the Air District's Compliance Division at 805-781-5912. For information about burn days, call 1-800-834-2876.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments