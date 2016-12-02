These groups helped with Chimney Fire response. Now they are getting rewarded.

PG&E has promised $14,250 in special aid grants to local nonprofit organizations that aided in Chimney Fire relief in August and early September.
The Chimney Fire, which broke out Aug. 13, blazed a quick trail through rural Paso Robles and destroyed an estimated 49 homes and 21 other structures. The cause is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire, though it was not believed to have been intentionally set.
PG&E has awarded the funds “to help support their efforts and defray any costs they might have incurred while responding to the fire,” according to a news release.
The groups included in the grants are:
▪ American Red Cross of SLO County, for providing aid services and shelter to evacuees.
▪ California Mid-State Heritage Foundation, for emergency command base support.
▪ Community Emergency Response Team, for providing trailers and other material support to assist emergency response efforts.
▪ Horse Emergency Evacuation Team, whose members provided large-animal rescues.
▪ Pacific Wildlife Care, whose member also supported animal rescue efforts.
▪ Salvation Army, Paso Robles Chapter, for providing food, shelter and other emergency aid to evacuees and others.
▪ SLO County Emergency Communications Council, for providing radio communication support.
▪ SLO County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, for support with search-and-rescue efforts.
▪ SLO County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, whose trained volunteers provided a variety of support and community aid functions.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
