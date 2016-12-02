Below-freezing temperatures forecast for North County this weekend

San Luis Obispo County residents can expect mostly clear skies, low relative humidity levels and below-freezing overnight temperatures in the North County this weekend, with slightly warmer — but still below-average — temperatures in San Luis Obispo and coastal areas, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
In Paso Robles, highs are forecast to be in the low 60s throughout the week, with lows expected to stay mostly in the high 20s to low 30s. On Saturday, the expected low will be 28 degrees — below the historic Dec. 3 average of 35 degrees but still above the record low for that day of 22 degrees set in 1990.
San Luis Obispo could approach record lows Saturday night, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 33 degrees. The record for that day is 31 degrees in 2011. For the rest of the week, San Luis Obispo and the coastal valleys will range from the mid-30s to low 70s.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments