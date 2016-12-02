13 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 3

Team Auto Collision Toys for Tots Car Show and Shine
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Car show for Toys for Tots, entry is an unwrapped toy. Mission Street, San Miguel. 805-238-6304.
Friends of the Santa Margarita Library Holiday Craft Faire
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 20 local artists and crafters, book and bake sales, food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day. Holiday Craft Faire, 22301 I St., Santa Margarita. Free. 508-380-8858.
Rita’s Rainbows Holiday Style Gift Fair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Handmade, vintage and more. Fundraiser for Rita’s Rainbows, a nonprofit that helps local children in need. San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave. Free. 805-709-0360.
A Handmade Holiday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Handcrafted gift items. Performances by Saint Timothy Youth Choir at noon. Sale also runs Sunday. St. Timothy’s Church, 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2840.
South County Holiday Parade
10 to 11 a.m.
Groovy Grover Holiday. West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-4580.
Wreath Making Party
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Benefits Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County. Call to reserve space. Jack Creek Farms, 5000 Highway 46 West, Templeton. $30 per wreath. 805-544-6444.
75th Anniversary, Pearl Harbor special event
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VFW Post 2814 is hosting a ceremony to Honor World War II veterans in the county. Live 1940s music by the Atascadero High School Show Choir, Dec. 7, 1941 live radio reenactment, flyover of WWII aircraft by the Estrella Warbirds. Featured speaker is Lester Lindow, Pearl Harbor Survivor and 2016 Honoree of the Honor Flight Hub. All proceeds go to send Lester to Pearl Harbor to participate in activities at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-3305.
Book signing
Noon to 4 p.m.
Meet author and former fighter pilot Lt. Col. Jay A. Stout, who wrote “Vanished Hero: The Life, War and Mysterious Disappearance of America’s WWII Strafing King,” a biography about San Luis Obispo native Elwyn Righetti. Stout will speak at noon and be joined by the Righetti family to discuss the book. American Legion Post 66, 1661 Mill St., San Luis Obispo.
Central Coast Children’s Choir
2 to 3 p.m.
Sounds of the holiday season concert. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-781-5783.
18th Annual Musical Holiday Walk Around the Lake
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Event includes a live musical performance, decorations and refreshments. The Charles Paddock Zoo will be open for free entry. Atascadero Lake Park, Highway 41. Free. 805-550-3147.
Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade
7 p.m.
Downtown Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-4103.
Gloria! Cuesta College Holiday Choir Concert
7:30 p.m.
Vivaldi’s “Gloria” will be performed by the combined choirs of Cuesta College. Featuring Voce, the Cuesta Chamber Singers, and the Concert Choir. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $16. 805-546-3198.
Cal Poly Choirs: A Christmas Celebration
8 p.m.
Holiday favorites from throughout Thomas Davies’ tenure. These include pieces from music professor Meredith Brammeier. Joining the choirs will be the Cal Poly Brass Ensemble and an alumni choir. Cohan Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $9 to $18. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
