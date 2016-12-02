Cal Poly poinsettia sale kicks off this weekend

Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale kicks off this weekend and runs through mid-December at the Poly Plant Shop.
The university will offer 2,930 plants, with dozens of color varieties, grown by students. The work begins every spring, and this year is overseen by five agricultural and environmental plant science students: Josh Cortez, Samantha Senet, Sonny Bergen, Killian Vendler and Cody Martinez.
Professor Virginia Walter is the project adviser. This year’s project has more than 15 red, eight white and 17 other multicolored varieties.
Sizes range from small plants in 4-inch pots to large poinsettias reaching 4 feet high. Prices are $5 to $50.
In addition, student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments and gifts are available.
The Plant Shop, on campus off Via Carta Road, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
From the Highland Drive entrance, visitors can turn left on Via Carta Road and go to the top of the hill. For more information, call 805-756-1106 or visit www.polyplantshop.com.
