8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 2

Annual Craft Show and Bake Sale
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All funds raised go to the development of creating affordable housing for grandparents. Show and sale also runs during same time on Saturday. Grandmothers’ Club Park, 1241 Farroll Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-202-8009.
Christmas Bazaar
8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Homemade jams, baked goods and handmade items along with antique Christmas pieces. Bazaar also runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5318 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0379.
Holiday Harmony
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Pismo Beach Recreation Division presents the 16th Annual Holiday Harmony celebration. Fresh snow, bounce houses, crafts, music, Santa and cookie decorating. Downtown Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave. Free. 805-773-7063.
Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony
6 to 8 p.m.
Holiday fun, visit Santa and tour City Hall. Famous Sunken Gardens, East Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Downtown SLO’s Annual Holiday Parade
7 p.m.
The parade features nearly 75 decorative floats, vehicles, marching bands, dancers and more. Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0286.
Kupaoa
7 to 9 p.m.
Lihau and Kellen Paik are the Hawaiian music duo Kupaoa. St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. $20. 805-878-6793.
Aerial Arts Winter Showcase
7 to 9 p.m.
Cirque-style performances set to winter-themed tunes. Aerial arts studio performances featuring aerial dances on silk, lyra, rope and other cirque-style apparatuses. Show runs same time on Saturday. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $15, students, seniors and children $10, children under 3 free. 805-748-6245.
Cal Poly Fall Jazz Concert
8 p.m.
The fall concert will feature two big bands and a pair of combos. University Jazz Band I and II will perform both traditional and contemporary jazz. Spanos Theatre, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14. 805-756-2406.
