Bike SLO County pairs those in need with a new set of wheels

A new program that provides bicycles, helmets and lights to some of San Luis Obispo County’s low-income residents at no cost has given 17 people bikes since August.
Nonprofit organization Bike SLO County has launched RideWell, a new program that is funded in part by a Community Based Organization grant from the county, according to a news release. The program refurbishes gently used bikes and provides them to children, families, women and men who may lack transportation options.
Bike SLO County has partnered with RISE, Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County and other organizations to find individuals who need the bikes and get them back on the road.
Interim Executive Director Tyler Wertenbruch said the organization beat its goal this year to give 10 bikes to local low-income, homeless and at-risk children and adults.
“Many of our parents do not have cars, so a bicycle can become their transportation to work or school,” RISE Executive Director Jennifer Adams said in the news release. “And for children who have experienced trauma in their home, a new bike provides fun and freedom, helping them to reclaim the carefree side of childhood. Riding bikes together is an activity that every family should be able to enjoy.”
Anyone interested in receiving a RideWell bicycle can fill out an application at the Bike Kitchen at 860 Pacific St., suite 105 in San Luis Obispo from Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., or call 805-547-2055 for more information. Applications are also available online at https://bikeslocounty.org/programs/ridewell/.
Donations in support of Bike SLO County can be made online at bikeslocounty.org/donate.
