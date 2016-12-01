South County warming center to open this weekend

The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will open a warming center through the weekend.
The center, located at the Department of Social Services Conference Room at 1086 Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
At the center, overnight guests will be provided a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal, according to a news release. The facility cannot accept pets, nor is smoking allowed. Guests are asked to arrive between 5 and 9 p.m.
In addition to hot meals, overnight guests can play board games, watch a movie or take part in other activities. Sleeping bags and mats will be provided as available.
Sobriety is not a condition for entry; however, no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave.
A bus service will be offered from the following locations Friday and Saturday:
▪ Nipomo Vons: departing at 5:10 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday
▪ Arroyo Grande Library: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 4:20 p.m. Saturday
▪ Pismo Beach Outlets: 5:30 p.m., Friday; 4:30 p.m. Saturday
▪ Ramona Park: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 4:50 p.m. Saturday
▪ Oceano Duck Pond: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 5:05 p.m. Saturday.
For up-to-date information about operation of the warming center, call 805-710-4330.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
