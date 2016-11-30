5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Dec. 1

Christmas at Hearst Castle
The castle gets all decked out for the holidays with everything from large outdoor wreaths to towering trees in the social rooms. Reservations are encouraged. Hearst Castle, Highway 1, San Simeon. $12 to $36. 800-444-4445 or www.hearstcastle.org.
World AIDS Day Vigil
5:30 p.m.
Vigil hosted by Access Support Network and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for all who support those with HIV/AIDS, and those who foster openness and work toward prevention. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7212.
Katie Garibaldi
6 to 8 p.m.
Folk-esque and Americana singer-songwriter. STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-5055.
Hospitality Night featuring Ta-Da!
6 to 8 p.m.
Main Street stays open late. Refreshments and live entertainment from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. by vocal quartet, Ta-da! Cambria Library, 1043 Main St. Free. 805-927-4336.
San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble
7 to 9 p.m.
Choral concert, featuring a 50-person choir performing holiday tunes. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $10 to $40. 805-541-6797.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
