Joining forces: Why these two SLO County humane societies have decided to merge

Woods and North County humane societies are teaming up to help pets in the North County.
The two shelters announced their intent to merge on Wednesday, with San Luis Obispo-based Woods to take over the Atascadero facility. The North County Humane Society, a member-based organization, voted in favor of the merger.
The arrangement is expected to take effect in January, according to Steve Kragenbrink, Woods’ community programs director.
“We’re in the process of making sure all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed,” he said.
Once the merger is complete, all North County employees will begin working for Woods. Two members of the NCHS board of directors will also join Woods’ board. The NCHS facility will take on the Woods name, but will be referred to as the North County campus.
Kragenbrink said the idea for the merger developed about six months ago, after the two shelters expressed a mutual desire to build a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the North County. Once the organizations started talking, the partnership began to seem like a good plan, said Martha Pedersen, NCHS board president.
“Why not join forces instead of competing?” she asked.
The merger allows Woods to serve animals and pet owners in a new area of San Luis Obispo County and provides NCHS, a smaller organization, with additional resources. Pedersen said she was especially happy Woods plans to bring services for dogs to the region, as the group’s Atascadero facility currently serves only cats.
“We think it will ensure the welfare of North County cats and dogs,” she said.
The organization’s short-term goal is to open a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on the existing North County site at 2300 Ramona Road. Kragenbrink said Woods expects the clinic could be up and running by June.
Long-term goals include finding a location for a new shelter that will accommodate both cats and dogs, a spay and neuter clinic and a humane education center.
“It’s huge,” Kragenbrink said. “It’s going to be huge for North County felines. It’s huge for North County dogs.”
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments