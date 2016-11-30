'Location is everything' for Poly store's new downtown spot

Cal Poly Corporation Executive Director Lorlie Leetham talks about the opening of the new Cal Poly Downtown store at 767 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo.
Nick Wilson The Tribune

On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her goals as mayor if she was elected.

Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

The intersection of Wellsona Road and Highway 101 has been a concern of San Luis Obispo County drivers for years. Tracy Hunter-Gajdos was driving across the road in her SUV in September when she pulled in front of a pickup towing a trailer. The crash broke her pelvis and ribs, and it caused severe head trauma, leaving her with brain injuries that could require years of recovery.

SLO Fire Department promotes PulsePoint app in PSA

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is the first local agency to implement an app called PulsePoint. Those who download the app will receive an alert on their phone when someone in their vicinity is suffering from a heart attack and 911 has been called.

