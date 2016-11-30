'Location is everything' for Poly store's new downtown spot

San Luis Obispo’s inaugural Gobble Wobble Fun Run, a 2.5K or 5K walk/run was held on Thanksgiving Day morning. The event, at Laguna Lake Golf Course in San Luis Obispo, was a benefit for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.
For more than a generation they have fed the community at no charge for Thanksgiving. Pismo Beach Police Chief Jake Miller talks about the community coming together to create the 33rd Annual Community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Pismo Beach Police Association.
Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her goals as mayor if she was elected.
The intersection of Wellsona Road and Highway 101 has been a concern of San Luis Obispo County drivers for years. Tracy Hunter-Gajdos was driving across the road in her SUV in September when she pulled in front of a pickup towing a trailer. The crash broke her pelvis and ribs, and it caused severe head trauma, leaving her with brain injuries that could require years of recovery.
The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is the first local agency to implement an app called PulsePoint. Those who download the app will receive an alert on their phone when someone in their vicinity is suffering from a heart attack and 911 has been called.