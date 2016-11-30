More than 400 marijuana growers register with SLO County

Facing new rules since the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance blocking new marijuana cultivation, more than 400 private marijuana growers registered with the county by the Nov. 18 deadline, according to the Planning and Building Department.
As of the deadline, 431 people had registered, many of those in the final weeks, until permanent rules can be established.
According to data provided by Assistant County Administrative Officer Guy Savage, the bulk of those registrants — 278 — reside in the California Valley and Carrizo Plains area. Elsewhere, 91 growers registered in the North County, 47 registered in the South County, eight registered in the Estero Bay and North Coast areas, four registered along the South County coast, and three registered in the San Luis Obispo area.
In September, the Board of Supervisors passed an urgency ordinance that prohibited the creation of new grows and added several other requirements such as fence enclosures and the mandatory registration. The board extended that ordinance in October.
Beginning last spring, hundreds of marijuana growers from the Central Valley began arriving in San Luis Obispo County — namely California Valley — and created issues for law enforcement and local governments.
San Luis Obispo County Planning and Building staff are about halfway through their initial inspections of registered growers, Chief Code Enforcement Officer Art Trinidade said Wednesday. Trinidade added that registrants have been “very cooperative” and most were “working well within the ordinance.”
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
Comments