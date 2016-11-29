Pedestrian killed crossing Hwy. 101 in SLO was from Bakersfield

Officials have identified the man who was killed Nov. 22 in San Luis Obispo while crossing Highway 101 near Madonna Road.
Thomas Lee Myers, 35, of Bakersfield was struck by a 2005 GMC Motorhome towing a trailer about 8:25 p.m. as he was crossing the southbound side of the highway on foot, according to the CHP.
The right front of the vehicle hit Myers, causing fatal injuries.
Chris D. Sackett, 41, of Felton, who was driving the motorhome at the time of the crash, called the San Luis Obispo Police Department to report the incident. Police officers attempted CPR on Myers but were unable to resuscitate him.
No arrests had been made immediately following the incident.
