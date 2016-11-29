Gas pipeline work to cause traffic delays in Pismo Beach

Southern California Gas Co. will begin work Monday on a pipeline replacement project in the Pismo Beach area.
The work is part of SoCalGas’ Pipeline Safety Enhancement Plan, which tests and updates the natural gas pipeline infrastructure throughout Central and Southern California, according to a news release.
The excavation and pipeline installation work, spanning about 3,200 feet, will be conducted along James Way, from Five Cities Drive to Shamrock Lane. The work will be carried out in sections and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
While crews work on each section, eastbound and westbound traffic on James Way will be reduced to one lane in and around the construction area and traffic will alternate between directions, according to the release. Lane reductions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers should not expect any interruptions in their natural gas service.
Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas’ Customer Contact Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-427-2200 or email PSEPOutreach@semprautilities.com.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
