5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Jake Shimabukuro
6 to 10 p.m.
Ukulele virtuoso plays rock, jazz, classical, blues and more. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35. www.jakeshimabukuro.com.
Benjamin Franklin Comes to SLO!
7 to 8:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Classical Academy hosts Benjamin Franklin to speak about his remarkable life and share some reflections about those traits that made him “healthy, wealthy and wise.” Program involves an interactive and informative Q&A segment with Dr. Franklin and is appropriate for all ages. San Luis Obispo Classical Academy, 165 Grand Ave. $20, students $15. 805-548-8700.
Adventures with Nature
Rain or bad weather cancels outdoor activities. No dogs. 805-772-2694 or www.ccspa.info.
▪ Discover Treasures of Montaña de Oro, Part 1
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tour the redone, historical Spooner Ranch House and Holloway Garden. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Easy walk, 0.25 miles, 1.5 hours. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Valley Road, Los Osos. Free.
▪ Exploring Shifting Sands
10 a.m. to noon.
How do wind and waves reshape the beach? What kinds of plants and animals live here? Dress in layers for wind/weather and wear sturdy beach shoes. Take Highway 1 north to the Yerba Buena exit; turn west to meet at Morro Strand State Beach in North Morro Bay. Easy walk, 0.5 miles, 1 to 2 hours. Free.
▪ Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
3 to 6 p.m.
Learn geology on active hike through through coastal scrub and sand dunes to see seaweeds and marine animals. Dress in layers and wear nonskid shoes that can get wet. Meet in Hazard Canyon parking lot, on west side of road, 1.6 miles south of Montaña de Oro park entrance. Look for announcement board. Chance of poison oak. 1 mile, 3 hours. Free.
