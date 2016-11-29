Woods Humane Society found homes for so many pets this weekend that it only has a few left

A record number of San Luis Obispo Black Friday shoppers took home furry friends instead of flat-screen TVs — so many that Woods Humane Society is nearly out of animals.
Woods’ annual Black Friday adoption event, which offered $10 pet adoptions — down from $65 to $150 per animal — was the shelter’s most successful ever. Sixty-three pets went home with new owners from Nov. 25 to 27, according to Steve Kragenbrink, community programs director.
Funds from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Subaru’s “Share the Love” campaign helped cover the costs of the discounted adoptions.
“Instead of standing in line and getting a new microwave, come to the shelter and get a new best friend,” Kragenbrink said.
Kragenbrink attributed the adoption frenzy to Woods’ decision to promote all its adoptable pets. In the past, the promotion was primarily focused on animals with black coats. But this year, the shelter expanded its program, which resulted in more adoptions.
“It was great,” Kragenbrink said. “People really responded.”
For those on the hunt for a new pet, only a few adoptable pets now remain at Woods. Brian, a 5-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, and Meeko, a 1-year-old Australian cattle dog, are among those still looking for homes. A new litter of puppies also just recently arrived.
Woods is also participating in Giving Tuesday, a movement to encourage charitable giving during the holiday season. Donors have pledged to match up to $5,000 of funds raised on Tuesday. To donate, visit woodshumanesociety.org/donate/giving-tuesday or contact Woods at 805-543-9316.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
