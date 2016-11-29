It rained, so now kids have another chance to win a free turkey

In case you aren’t already sick of turkey, Arroyo Grande is giving kids another chance to win a free one on Sunday at its 39th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run.
The annual race, originally scheduled for Nov. 20, has been rescheduled because of rain.
The recreation services department, along with the Arroyo Grande Lions Club, will hold registration for the run starting at 1 p.m., with the first run scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Arroyo Grande High School track.
There will be separate races for boys and girls in each age group from preschool and younger (running the one-eighth mile) to eighth grade (running the full mile).
First-place finishers in each race will receive a turkey, second place a chicken and third place a Cornish game hen. Donated raffle prizes will also be available.
For more information, call the Arroyo Grande recreation services department at 805-473-5474.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
